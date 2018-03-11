Monaghan selector Owen Lennon says Galway punished the Farney men after Fintan Kelly's sending-off just before half-time in Salthill.

The visitors were leading 0-7 to 0-5 when Kelly received a straight red card five minutes before the break for kicking a Galway defender in the back in retaliation after he had been fouled.

Galway went on to dominate the second half as they earned a 0-17 to 1-10 victory.