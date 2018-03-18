Football League Division One: Tyrone thrash Mayo to keep their top flight status

Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh was shown a black card for hauling down Mayo's Tom Parsons

Tyrone have retained their place in Division One after a 2-14 to 0-8 win over a shambolic Mayo side.

Mickey Harte's men came out on top of a bad tempered contest in Castlebar that featured red cards for both sides.

Monaghan consolidated their place in the National League top flight for another season after a 1-16 to 1-10 win against Donegal in Clones.

The defeat for Donegal leaves them in danger of relegation ahead of their match against Mayo next weekend.

Galway scored a last-gasp equaliser to claim a battling draw against Dublin, with the pair finishing on 13 points apiece at Pearse Stadium, which means Monaghan can no longer catch either side at the top of the table ahead of their visit to Croke Park on 25 March.

Tyrone win MacHale Park battle

Lee Brennan beat Mayo full-back Ger Cafferkey to score Tyrone's opening goal

Tyrone dominated an ill-disciplined contest in Castlebar as they held their hosts scoreless for over 30 minutes in the opening half.

Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly got two early scores while Peter Harte, Niall Sludden and Connor McAliskey also scored as Tyrone surged clear.

There was a lengthy stoppage when Hugh Pat McGeary had to be stretchered off with an injury and, when play resumed, both sides lost influential players following a flurry of cards from referee Maurice Deegan.

Colm Cavanagh was replaced by Declan McClure after the All-Star midfielder was shown a black card before both teams had a man sent-off.

Mayo's Colm Boyle was dismissed for a second yellow bookable offence but Tyrone's numerical advantage lasted just three minutes before Padraig McNulty was dismissed for a challenge on Lee Keegan that saw the Mayo wing-back limp off.

Footballer of the Year, Andy Moran was also shown a black card during a tempestuous opening half before Mayo's Conor Loftus converted a pair of frees to leave the home side trailing by eight points to three at the break.

Any hopes of a recovery by the home side were ended by an electric start to the second half by Tyrone as Lee Brennan cut through the defence to score a stunning goal.

The Ulster champions continued to grow in confidence as Mayo's morale crumbled with Conall McCann adding a second goal for the visitors before Conor McAliskey added another two frees to put the result beyond doubt.

Mayo had a late opportunity to grab a consolation but Conor Loftus sent his penalty effort wide to seal a miserable afternoon for Stephen Rochford's side.

Monaghan repel Donegal fightback

Media playback is not supported on this device Monaghan will shift focus to championship - Conor McManus

Monaghan had goalkeeper Rory Beggan to thank for their fourth win in Division One as he produced a superb first-half save as well as three long-range frees against Donegal.

Beggan stretched to deny Donegal wing-back Eamonn Doherty an early goal as the Farney men made a bright start to lead by seven points to two in the opening 25 minutes.

The visitors fought back to briefly take the lead thanks to Jamie Brennan's goal but Monaghan regained the upper hand before the break to hold a 0-9 to 1-5 advantage.

Malachy O'Rourke's men pushed further clear at the start of the second half with the introduction of Ryan Wylie proving an inspired move as he found the back of the net from the restart.

Kieran Hughes and Karl O'Connell added further points while star forward Conor McManus finished with five points to his name as Monaghan established a six-point lead that Declan Bonner's side never looked likely to overhaul.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Kerry 0-19 Monaghan 0-14 Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13 Mayo 0-8 Tyrone 2-14 Monaghan 1-16 Donegal 1-10

Division Two Cork 0-12 Clare 0-14 Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13

Division Three Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8 Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7 Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12