Football League Division Two: Roscommon beat Cavan at top of division table

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan team remain top of Division Two with four wins from six games

Roscommon have boosted their Division Two promotion hopes after withstanding a fight back from Cavan to claim 0-15 to 0-13 win at Hyde Park.

In an entertaining top-of-the-table contest, Cavan recovered a three-point deficit at half time to lead by two points mid-way through the second half.

Roscommon finished strongly to go level on points with the Breffni men.

Cavan remain top on points difference but now need a result from their final match against Tipperary on 25 March.

Tipperary's game against Down in Newry was postponed because of bad weather, leaving the Munster side with two games to play in their promotion bid.

Cavan fail to take chances

Cavan made a bright start as Adrian Cole, Martin Reilly, Caoimhin O'Reilly and Cian Mackey all scored during the opening ten minutes to give the visitors an early three-point cushion.

Roscommon's Fergal Lennon had a goal chance that flashed over the bar but that point appeared to hand momentum to the home side as they reeled-off six unanswered points to lead by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Mattie McGleenan's side made a storming start to the second half as O'Reilly converted two early frees and Gearoid McKiernan scored two from play to take a two-point lead.

Cavan substitutes Raymond Galligan and Seanie Johnston also contributed scores off the bench but the visitors were held scoreless for the final ten minutes as Ciaran Murtagh scored three points in the closing minutes to earn victory for Roscommon.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Kerry 0-19 Monaghan 0-14 Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13 Mayo 0-8 Tyrone 2-14 Monaghan 1-16 Donegal 1-10

Division Two Cork 0-12 Clare 0-14 Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13

Division Three Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8 Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7 Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12