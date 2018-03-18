Football League Division Three: Armagh deny Fermanagh to earn promotion

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It was a typical, tight Ulster derby' - Rory Gallagher

Armagh have secured promoted to Division Two after fighting back for a draw with Fermanagh while Derry eased to victory over Wexford.

Fermanagh led 0-5 to 0-1 at the break but Armagh hit back and Niall Grimley's point secured a 0-7 to 0-7 draw.

Three players were sent-off in a game which sees leaders Armagh going up while Fermanagh sit in third spot.

Derry's fight against relegation was boosted as Padraig McGrogan and Emmett Bradley netted in a 2-10 to 3-8 win.

The Oak Leaf goals came in the first half at Celtic Park with Enda Lynn setting up McGrogan for the opener before Bradley fisted home.

It helped Derry to a 2-8 to 0-7 half-time advantage and they tagged on four points without reply before Wexford score two quick goals.

Shane Doyle found the net and Naomhan converted a penalty to give the visitors hope but Derry rattled off five straight points, including two from Conor McAtamney, to regain control.

Paul Curtis added a third Wexford goal before Derry responded with the final three points to seal a victory which takes them up to fifth place.

Emmett Bradley scored Derry's second as the Ulster side defeat Wexford on Sunday

The all-Ulster encounter in Enniskillen was all about promotion and Fermanagh had four points on the board before Stephen Sheridan, who had earlier struck the bar, registered Armagh's opener.

Erne forward Seamus Quigley was also denied a goal by the woodwork but his third scored ensured a four-point lead at the interval.

Sheridan was black-carded on the restart but Oisin McKeever's point signalled an improved Armagh display in the second half.

Kieran McKeeney's men clawed their way back and two Rory McGrugan scores left just a point between the sides.

Fermanagh pair Daniel Teague and Aidan Breen were dismissed in separate incidents and Armagh capitalised as Grimley slotted over the leveller.

Armagh lost Patrick Burns to a red card while Seamus Quigley squandered late chances to win it for the Ernemen.

The Orchard side are two points clear of Longford and Fermanagh, who meet in the final round of games.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Kerry 0-19 Monaghan 0-14 Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13 Mayo 0-8 Tyrone 2-14 Monaghan 1-16 Donegal 1-10

Division Two Cork 0-12 Clare 0-14 Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13

Division Three Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8 Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7 Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12