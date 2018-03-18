Football League Division Four: Antrim see red in defeat by Carlow

Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson saw his Saffrons side suffer a first defeat in Division Four

Antrim had two players sent off as a 1-12 0-12 defeat to Division four leaders Carlow hit their hopes of promotion.

Darragh Foley's goal proved to be the difference between the sides, firing past Chris Kerr on 58 minutes.

Indiscipline cost Antrim in the second half, who had Stephen Beatty and Mark Sweeney sent off.

Carlow have clinched promotion while Lenny Harbinson's side remain in third, three points off Laois in second.

The game was the only Division Four encounter to survive the weather, with Carlow taking a slender advantage at half-time, leading 0-06 to 0-04.

The Ulster hosts had captain Kevin O'Boyle black carded 15 minutes into the second half, before Beatty was red-carded moments after coming onto the field as a replacement.

Foley's goal put Carlow into a commanding position before Antrim's difficult afternoon was compounded when Sweeney was also given his marching orders.

Antrim travel to Limerick next Sunday before finishing their league campaign against Laois in what has the potential to be a winner-takes-all encounter on 31 March.