Conor McManus says Monaghan will now start to prepare for their Ulster championship opener against Tyrone on 20 May.

McManus scored five points for Monaghan as they secured their Division One status with a 1-16 to 1-10 win against Donegal in Clones.

"We've one more game in the League to go and then we'll get our heads down and focus on the championship," said McManus.

"From our point of view, we just want to improve and keep the wheels turning here and try and take our best form into the first round of the championship."