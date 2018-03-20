Round seven Football League games to take place this weekend as scheduled

Donegal will face Mayo at Ballybofey on Sunday in a Division One relegation shootout

The Football League round seven fixtures will go ahead on Sunday even though a number of round six games were postponed last weekend.

If this weekend's games are enough to decide promotion and relegation, all four finals will take place on 31 March/1 April as planned.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will meet next Monday to find dates for five outstanding games.

These include Down's crucial Division Two game against Tipperary.

Down remain in the relegation mix as they have four points from five games with their away game against second-bottom Meath taking place in Navan on Sunday.

A Meath victory on Sunday will drop Down into the relegation places with only their final game against promotion candidates Tipperary to follow.

Meath also have their postponed game against relegated Louth still to play.

Saffrons need win in Limerick

After their home defeat by already-promoted Carlow on Sunday, Antrim need to win in Limerick on Sunday and hope that the leaders beat Laois at Cullen Park to keep their hopes alive.

If those results go Antrim's way, the Saffrons would then clinch promotion by winning their outstanding game against Laois, who have 10 points from five games.

However, it's possible that a couple of the postponed games may never be played if they are effectively dead rubbers.

The GAA's original plan was to have the Football League wrapped up by 1 April in order to leave the rest of the month available for club games.

Cavan face Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni on Sunday

Cavan's second chance to earn promotion

In Division One, Donegal will be hosting Mayo at Ballybofey with the loser certain to join Kildare in suffering the drop.

A draw will be enough to keep Mayo in Division One despite their home hammering by Tyrone last weekend.

In Division Two, after missing the opportunity to guarantee promotion in Roscommon last weekend, Cavan need a home victory over Tipperary to book their Division One spot although a draw will prove enough if Tipperary fail to beat Down in their remaining game.

In Division Three, Fermanagh will be involved in a straight shootout for promotion against Longford at Pearse Park.

A draw will not be enough for the Ernemen as Longford have a superior scoring difference.