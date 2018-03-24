Holy Trinity prevail over St Eunan's in MacLarnon replay

Holy Trinity Cookstown win the MacLarnon Cup after defeating St Eunan's Letterkenny 2-08 to 0-13 after extra-time in the replay at Celtic Park.

Tiernan Mackle hit Cookstown's first-half goal as the sides were level 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time and despite Shane Murphy's successful second-half penalty, St Eunan's fought back to force extra-time.

However Oran Mulgrew's score late in extra-time secured Holy Trinity's victory.