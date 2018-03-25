Football League Division Four: Antrim miss out on promotion despite win over Limerick

Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthew Fitzpatrick netted the only goal in Antrim's win in Newcastle West

Antrim failed to secure promotion from Division Four despite a 1-13 to 0-12 away win over Limerick.

Laois denied the Saffrons a spot in Division Three after they defeated already-promoted Carlow.

Limerick led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break but the Saffrons fought back and Matthew Fitzpatrick's goal helped the Ulster side to victory.

"Our target was to get promotion so it's a big disappointment," said Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson.

Limerick led 0-3 to 0-1 after 14 minutes with Antrim guilty of five wides at that stage.

The Saffrons worked hard with CJ McGourty among their scorers as they levelled the tie at 0-4 apiece after 24 minutes but Limerick went to hold a two-point advantage at half-time.

The only goal of this tie came a minute after the restart with Fitzpatrick rattling the net - this gave the visitors the impetus and they stayed ahead until the end.

Peter Healy and Ryan Murray claimed some fine scores and following a Ruairi McCann point Antrim led 1-9 to 0-8.

Antrim held out for victory despite a well balanced final quarter.

"I'm proud of the players over the last couple of games as we've been decimated by injuries and we put up a good showing against Limerick," added Harbinson.

