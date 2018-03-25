Football League Division Four: Antrim miss out on promotion despite win over Limerick

Matthew Fitzpatrick netted the only goal in Antrim's win in Newcastle West

Antrim failed to secure promotion from Division Four despite a 1-13 to 0-12 away win over Limerick.

Laois denied the Saffrons a spot in Division Three after they defeated already-promoted Carlow.

Limerick led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break but the Saffrons fought back and Matthew Fitzpatrick's goal helped the Ulster side to victory.

"Our target was to get promotion so it's a big disappointment," said Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson.

Limerick led 0-3 to 0-1 after 14 minutes with Antrim guilty of five wides at that stage.

The Saffrons worked hard with CJ McGourty among their scorers as they levelled the tie at 0-4 apiece after 24 minutes but Limerick went to hold a two-point advantage at half-time.

The only goal of this tie came a minute after the restart with Fitzpatrick rattling the net - this gave the visitors the impetus and they stayed ahead until the end.

Peter Healy and Ryan Murray claimed some fine scores and following a Ruairi McCann point Antrim led 1-9 to 0-8.

Antrim held out for victory despite a well balanced final quarter.

"I'm proud of the players over the last couple of games as we've been decimated by injuries and we put up a good showing against Limerick," added Harbinson.