Football League Division Three: Fermanagh go up but Derry relegated

Seamus Quigley was the hero for Fermanagh with three late points to secure victory

Fermanagh clinched a last-gasp victory over Longford to earn promotion to Division Two but Derry are relegated after defeat by Sligo.

Longford led by two points going into added time before Seamus Quigley hit three frees to spark Erne celebrations with a 1-10 to 1-9 win at Pearse Park.

Conor McAtamney's goal helped Derry to a half-time lead at Markievicz Park.

Shane McGuigan also netted for Derry in a second half which saw Sligo hit three goals to win 3-11 to 2-12.

Already promoted Armagh fought back from 0-11 to 0-0 down before being edged out 0-18 to 1-8 with Andrew Murnin scoring the Orchard goal.

Armagh will meet Fermanagh in an all-Ulster Division Three final after the Erne side produced a sensational finale to secure promotion and deny Longford a place in Division Two.

Fermanagh started the better and led by two but four unanswered points put Longford in front before Quigley slotted over the final point of the first half.

Quigley made an impact again on the restart, this time netting from a penalty but Longford responded quickly with Robbie Smyth palming in.

Another Quigley point levelled the game but Longford moved into a two-point lead thanks to scores from Darren Gallagher and Smyth.

That's how it stayed as the match went into four minutes of added time and Quigley kept his nerve to secure promotion for his county.

It was a day of mixed emotions for Ulster sides as Derry came up just short in another thrilling contest.

Offaly's win over Westmeath meant the losers of the Markievicz Park game were going down and Derry enjoyed a two-point lead at half-time.

It remained tight early in the second half with Liam Vaughan netting Sligo's first goal before McGuigan added Derry's second goal to put them back in front.

Sligo won the game thanks to two goals in three minutes - Kevin McDonnell netting before a fierce strike from Patrick O'Connor.