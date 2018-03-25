Football League Division Two: Cavan edge out Tipperary to earn promotion

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan side were relegated from Division One last year

Conor Madden's 75th-minute point saw Cavan clinch a dramatic promotion back to Division One as they edged out 14-man Tipperary 0-17 to 2-10.

Conor Sweeney's penalty helped Tipp lead 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time but the visitors then had Liam Casey sent off.

Liam McGrath's 59th-minute goal helped Tipp move four ahead but Cavan hit six of the last eight scores to win.

Down, meanwhile, now look favourites for relegation after their 4-14 to 1-14 hammering by Meath in Navan.

The Mourne County have dropped into the relegation places with their re-arranged fixture against Tipperary still to be played.

Even victory in that game will not save Eamonn Burns' side if Meath earn their expected win over relegated Louth in their outstanding fixture.

Kevin O'Halloran and his Tipperary colleagues would have remained in strong promotion contention if they had drawn

Margins incredibly tight at Breffni

The margins were incredibly tight in the Kingspan Breffni game.

Had Tipperary managed to hang on for a draw, victory over Down would have seen them pip Cavan for promotion.

However, Tipp played the majority of the second half with 14 men after Casey's red card and Cavan finished the stronger.

Points from Bryan Magee and Caoimhin O'Reilly helped Cavan take an early 0-2 to 0-1 lead but Sweeney's penalty put Tipp ahead after John Feehan had been upended.

The goal kept Tipperary two ahead at the interval but Casey's red card on 41 minutes was a huge blow for the visitors as two Dara McVeety points helped Cavan lead 0-10 to 1-6 by the 48th minute.

However Tipperary looked back in control as corner-forward McGrath's 59th-minute goal helped them take a four-point lead.

But cheered on by a vocal home support, Cavan, helped by two Gearoid McKiernan frees, were on terms by the 67th minute and two injury-time points saw them setting up a Division Two decider against Roscommon at Croke Park next Sunday.

Down's fate no longer in their own hands

Down's fate is no longer in their own hands after a dismal display in their 4-14 to 1-14 hammering by Meath at Navan.

The Mourne County could have no complaints with Meath missing a host of other goal chances.

Early goals from Donal Lenihan and Graham Reilly put Meath in immediate control as they led 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time.

Padraig McKeever's third Meath goal put further daylight between the teams and while Anthony Doherty's three-pointer gave Down a glimmer of hope as they cut the margin to only four, the Royals closed out the game helped by Sean Tobin's injury-time strike.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Dublin 0-17 Monaghan 2-12 Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13 Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-16 Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 0-14

Division Two Roscommon 0-17 Cork 1-11 Meath 4-14 Down 1-14 Clare 3-12 Louth 1-11 Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10

Division Three Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-08 Longford 1-09 Fermanagh 1-10 Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12 Westmeath 1-14 Offaly 1-20