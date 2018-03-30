Football League Division Two: Rossies make one change for final against Cavan

Rossies keeper James Featherston is back in the side to face Cavan in the final

Allianz Football League Division Two final Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday 1 April Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website.

James Featherston returns to the Roscommon line-up for Sunday's Football League Division Two decider against Cavan at Croke Park.

The goalkeeper gets a start in place of Colm Lavin in the only change made by Rossies manager Kevin McStay.

Both sides have already secured promotion to the top-flight, with Cavan returning to Division One after an absence of just one season.

Breffni boss Mattie McGleenan has yet to name his team for the game.

The Ulster side clinched promotion thanks to a dramatic 0-17 to 2-10 victory over Tipperary last Sunday.

"We are looking for that bit of national silverware," Cavan defender Ciaran Brady told the Irish Independent.

"There are a few people in that team who haven't had success and they're tipping on in years even though they wouldn't like to hear it.

"Your Cian Mackeys, Seánie Johnstons, Marty Reillys, Raymond Galligan in goals. They haven't had the reward for the work they have put in. Hopefully we can get each other over the line on Sunday to get that success.

"I don't think there is anything more people in Cavan would love to see than (Dara) McVeety going up the steps of the Hogan Stand on Sunday."

Roscommon: J Featherston, D Murray, P Domican, F Lennon; C Daly, U Harney, B Stack; T O'Rourke, C Compton; C Murtagh, N Kilroy, C Devaney; D Smith, C Lennon, D Murtagh.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Allianz Football League fixtures - Saturday, 31 March Division Two Down v Tipperary Newry, 15:00 BST Louth v Meath Drogheda, 15:00 BST

Division Three final Armagh v Fermanagh Croke Park, 17:00 BST

Division Four final Carlow v Laois Croke Park, 15:00 BST

Allianz Football League fixtures - Sunday, 1 April Division One final Dublin v Galway Croke Park, 16:00 BST