Football League: Down need to beat Tipp and Louth win over Meath to avoid drop

Eamonn Burns' Down side are now on the brink of relegation after losing their last three games

Allianz Football League Division Two: Down v Tipperary Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Date: Saturday, 31 March Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Down footballers are hoping their ex-manager Pete McGrath's Louth can do them a big favour on Saturday and help them avoid the drop to Division Three.

Three straight defeats leave Down needing to beat Tipperary in Newry and hope that already-relegation Louth can win their derby against Meath.

But Meath will be favourites after beating Down 4-14 to 1-14 last weekend to move out of the relegation spots.

Louth have lost all six games so far so Down's prospects don't look good.

It will not be a surprise if Down are able to keep up their side of the bargain by accounting for Tipp at Pairc Esler.

Liam Kearns' side were seconds away from being on the cusp of Division One last weekend only to have it snatched away from them as Conor Madden's 75th-minute winner saw Cavan clinching a dramatic promotion.

A draw in that game would have left Tipp needing to win this weekend to guarantee a second successive promotion.

But that was not to be and it remains to be seen how motivated the Premier County will be for Saturday's contest.

Down looked possible promotion contenders themselves after beating Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park on 11 February to move to four points from three games.

However, the two teams went in opposite directions over the next seven weeks as Roscommon won all four of their remaining matches to secure a Division One spot with Down crashing to three successive defeats.

If the Mourne County do go down, they will surely look back on a calamitous 1-12 to 1-10 home defeat by Clare on 25 February when Eamonn Burns' side missed chance after chance after racking up 15 wides.

Already Donegal and Derry been relegated in this year's league and Down's likely demise on Saturday will see all Ulster's All-Ireland winners from the early 1990s suffering the drop.

