BBC Sport - McGeeney happy with league final win but says Ulster SFC tie will be 'totally different'

'Any day you walk up Croke steps is a good day' - McGeeney

Kieran McGeeney is happy with his Armagh team's Division Three League final win over Fermanagh but says the Ulster SFC tie in May will be a "totally different game".

Armagh clinched a deserved 1-16 to 0-17 win at Croke Park but McGeeney accepts that the Ulster tie may not be quite such a high-scoring and open contest.

Top videos

Video

'Any day you walk up Croke steps is a good day' - McGeeney

Video

Wilkins' 'magnificent' FA Cup final goal for Man Utd

Video

Warner's tears over ball-tampering scandal

  • From the section News
Video

Guardiola delighted with performance after three-week break

Video

Hammers support inspired players - Moyes

Video

Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

Video

Mourinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display

Video

Joshua wowed by boxing glove card trick

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Lallana injury 'doesn't look good' - Klopp

Video

Joshua & Parker weigh in on eve of fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Irish Cup semi-final goal in 22 seconds

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories