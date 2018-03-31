BBC Sport - Gallagher says Ernemen punished for missed chances in final defeat by Armagh
Gallagher says Ernemen punished for missed chances
Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher says Armagh's Division Three final win over the Ernemen shows that Kieran McGeeney's side are "a bit ahead of us" at the moment.
Armagh earned a 1-16 to 0-17 victory at Croke Park but Gallagher says his team missed a number of good chances to push their scoring total to "20 or 21 points".
The sides meet again in the Ulster SFC on 19 May.