Terence McWilliams succeeds Mickey Moran as Slaughtneil football manager

Mickey Moran was in charge of Slaughtneil's footballers for four years

Slaughtneil have named former Derry player Terence McWilliams as their new football manager after Mickey Moran stepped down from the post last month.

McWilliams, who is a former Slaughtneil minors manager, returns to the club after Moran called time on his successful reign.

Moran guided the club to four Derry championships, three Ulster titles and two All-Ireland finals.

Assistant manager John Joe Kearney also left the Robert Emmet's club.

Moran took the decision to walk away in the wake of Slaughtneil's loss to Munster champions Nemo Rangers in their All-Ireland semi-final on 24 February.

Former Antrim boss Liam Bradley was the early front-runner for the job but the club has opted for former Ulster Council Games Development manager McWilliams.