In photos: St Ronan's Hogan Cup triumph

St Ronan's College from Lurgan pose for the pre-match photograph before playing in the Hogan Cup final at Croke Park Having qualified by winning the MacRory Cup, St Ronan's faced Rice College of Westport, County Mayo Here Rioghan Meehan of St Ronan's gets a shot in despite the efforts of Ray Walsh Rice led 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time in the big match at Croke Park It was a goal by Tiarnan Kelly which swung the decider in favour of St Ronan's College Oisin Smyth of St Ronan's in possession against Rice College's Luke Dawson during the Hogan Cup final St Ronan's Jamie Haughey lifts the trophy after his school's 1-10 to 1-9 victory in Dublin The celebrations begin for St Ronan's after they added the Hogan Cup to their MacRory Cup success Tiarnan Kelly who scored the only goal celebrates with the Hogan Cup Patrick McGibbon and Eoin McConville celebrate with the trophy after St Ronan's 1-10 to 1-9 win over Rice College