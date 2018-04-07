All-Ireland Schools: St Ronan's Lurgan clinch Hogan Cup triumph

From the section

St Ronan's Lurgan won their first MacRory Cup title on 19 March

St Ronan's Lurgan clinched the Hogan Cup All-Ireland Senior Schools Football title by edging out Rice College Westport 1-10 to 1-9 at Croke Park.

The Mayo school led 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time but Tiarnan Kelly's goal put the Armagh team ahead.

Rice College had chances to force extra-time but again it was a case of Mayo disappointment at Croke Park.

Earlier, Holy Trinity Cookstown earned a 0-19 to 1-6 win over St Nathy's Ballaghadereen in the B final.

The Tyrone team led 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time and were never in any danger of being caught as Kuba Callaghan hit a late goal for St Nathy's.

St Ronan's add All-Ireland honours to their first MacRory Cup title which they earned by beating St Mary's Magherafelt on 19 March.

The Lurgan school then defeated Kerry side Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 2-10 to 1-10 in last week's All-Ireland semi-final.