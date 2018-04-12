Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim hurlers to face Meath in championship opener on 5 May

Antrim hurlers' championship campaign will begin with their Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Meath in Navan on 5 May.
The Saffrons will host Carlow at Corrigan Park on 12 May before facing Laois in Cushendall a week later.
Laois defeated Antrim on 18 March to send Antrim back to Division Two of the Hurling League.
Further group games follow against Westmeath, Kerry in June before the top two teams go forward to the final at Croke Park on 1 July.
The Westmeath game will take place in Mullingar on 2 June before a home contest in Dunloy against the Kingdom a week later.
The Joe McDonagh Cup is the new second-tier competition with Derry, Down and Armagh involved in the now third-tier Christy Ring Cup.
JOE MCDONAGH CUP FIXTURES
|Round One - 5 May (15:00 BST)
|Meath
|v
|Antrim - Navan
|Carlow
|v
|Kerry - Cullen Park
|Laois
|v
|Westmeath - Portlaoise
|Round Two - 12 May (17:00)
|Antrim
|v
|Carlow - Aughrim
|Round Two - 13 May
|Westmeath
|v
|Meath - Mullingar
|Kerry
|v
|Laois - Tralee
|Round Three - 19 May (15:00 BST)
|Antrim
|v
|Laois - Cushendall
|Carlow
|v
|Meath - Cullen Park
|Round Three - 20 May
|Kerry
|v
|Westmeath - Tralee
|Round Four - 2 June (15:00)
|Meath
|v
|Kerry - Navan
|Laois
|v
|Carlow - Portlaoise
|Westmeath
|v
|Antrim - Mullingar
|Round Five - 9 June (15:00)
|Meath
|v
|Laois - Navan
|Carlow
|v
|Westmeath - Cullen Park
|Antrim
|v
|Kerry - Mullingar
|Final - 1 July
|1st placed team
|v
|2nd placed team - Croke Park
CHRISTY RING CUP FIXTURES
|Round One - Group One - 12 May (15:00 unless stated)
|Wicklow
|v
|Mayo - Aughrim
|Kildare
|v
|Roscommon - Tralee
|Round One - Group Two - 12 May (15:00 unless stated)
|Derry
|v
|London - Ballinascreen, 13:00
|Down
|v
|Armagh - Ballycran
|Round Two - Group One - 19 May (15:00 unless stated)
|Roscommon
|v
|Wicklow - Dr Hyde Park
|Mayo
|v
|Kildare - Castlebar
|Round Two - Group Two - 19 May (15:00 unless stated)
|Armagh
|v
|Derry - Athletic Grounds
|London
|v
|Down - Ruislip (time tbc)
|Round Three - Group One - 2 June (15:00 unless stated)
|Wicklow
|v
|Kildare - Aughrim
|Roscommon
|v
|Mayo - Dr Hyde Park
|Round Three - Group Two - 2 June (15:00 unless stated)
|Derry
|v
|Down - Ballinascreen, 13:00
|Armagh
|v
|London - Athletic Grounds, 13:00
|Semi-finals: 9 June
|1st Group One
|v
|2nd Group Two - tbc
|1st Group Two
|v
|2nd Group One - tbc
|Final: 23 June
|Semi-final winners
|v
|Semi-final winner - Croke Park