GAA 'need to get more out of Belfast'
- From the section Gaelic Games
GAA President John Horan says the Association must "get more out of Belfast" after launching a new scheme to help develop gaelic games in the city.
The GAA, in conjunction with Belfast city council, has pledged over £1m to local schools as part of a five-year development plan.
Horan has also reiterated the GAA's support for the redevelopment of Casement Park and he has reassured local residents that their concerns will be addressed.