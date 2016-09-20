Get Inspired: How to get into Diving

Fast Answers Why get into diving? It's exciting and brings together acrobatics and aquatics. Who is it for? Anyone who has a head for heights, is flexible and wants to put their aquatic skills to the test. Is there a cheap option? All you need to get started is a swimming costume and some tuition. What if I want a proper workout? Diving requires courage, flexibility and core strength. An hour's activity typically burns nearly 200 calories. Can I take it to another level? If you've been diving for a while and want to start competing, you can enter novice or even Masters events. Is there a disability option? Some diving centres offer taster sessions for people with a disability. Is there a family option? Most diving clubs offer a variety of memberships and many have a busy social calendar with events beyond diving. So where can I start? Take a look at our Activity Finder for diving events near you.

Diving is a sport where you jump into water from a platform or springboard at a range of heights while getting your body into a range of positions.

Under supervision at a club or training centre, it is one of the safest ways to get an adrenaline buzz.

From beginners to experts, children to adults, diving courses are run at swimming pools throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Aspire to be like: Tom Daley

Total dedication and hours of practice are needed to master the art of diving, but everyone needs to start somewhere.

For beginners, it's important to get tuition from qualified coaches to ensure that you learn the complex techniques safely.

Find your local pool with diving boards then contact them about lessons. Scottish Swimming run training events throughout the year for people of all abilities and Swim Wales' scheme uses aspects of trampolining, ballet, yoga and gymnastics.

For the brave

There are two different types of diving boards used in competitive diving.

In springboard events, divers launch into the water from a height of either 1m or 3m. While platform diving involves starting from a firm board which is either 5m, 7.5m or 10m from the surface (or more if you progress to cliff diving).

Each dive is split into three parts - 'take off' can either be front facing or back facing, the 'flight' is a combination of up-to-four different body positions (straight, pike, tuck and free) and the 'entry' is how the diver enters the water.

British Swimming provide a comprehensive list of diving competitions.

Diving for kids

Media playback is not supported on this device A diving school in Ayrshire is enjoying a boom following the success of British divers like Tom Daley and James Heatly

Did you know? The first recorded diving championship in the UK was the Championships of Scotland held in 1889

For children between the ages of five-11, the Amateur Swimming Association's Flip and Fun scheme provides the perfect foundation for those looking to kickstart their diving experience.

Once kids have grasped the basics, they can then look at attending a diving club regularly.

You can also practise the skills required to excel at diving on dry land using crash mats and trampolines provided at your local leisure centres.

Disability Diving

Some diving centres offer diving taster sessions for people with a disability and the sport's governing body, the Amateur Swimming Association has more information about opportunities for those with disabilities.

Coaching and Volunteering

Media playback is not supported on this device Diving coach Derek Beaumont named East Unsung Hero

Helping somebody to achieve their dream and execute the perfect dive gives immense satisfaction.

Why not use the links above to find your local club and give them a call? Ask one of the club coaches how they got in to the sport and get advice on taking your qualifications so you can start to teach diving. You can also try Sports Coach UK.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of swimming and diving clubs and volunteering is a great way to learn new skills as many clubs offer training for their volunteers.

To find out more about what volunteering entails, the Amateur Swimming Association can help.

JoinInUK, Volunteer Scotland, and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland can also assist you to find a club that needs your 'hands on' attention.

What's next?

1. Go to our Activity Finder to get into diving near you.

2. Find your local diving opportunities in England,Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

