BBC Sport - Inspiring the next generation of triathlon stars

Inspiring the next Brownlee & Stanford

BBC Sport's Graham Bell meets triathlon's next generation at a project in east London, aimed at encouraging youngsters into the sport.

The event, organised by the charity Access Sport, offer children of all ages free coaching sessions in swimming, cycling and running.

If you want to try out triathlon, or any other sport, check out the BBC Sport Get Inspired pages for more information of how to get involved.

Inspiring the next Brownlee & Stanford

