BBC Sport - Inspiring the next generation of triathlon stars
Inspiring the next Brownlee & Stanford
- From the section Get Inspired
BBC Sport's Graham Bell meets triathlon's next generation at a project in east London, aimed at encouraging youngsters into the sport.
The event, organised by the charity Access Sport, offer children of all ages free coaching sessions in swimming, cycling and running.
