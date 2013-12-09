BBC Sport - Inspire: Becky James thanks family support for her success
Becky James on importance of family
World track cycling champion Becky James tells 'Inspire: The Olympic Journey' about the important role family have played in her successful career.
The cycling star explains to Gabby Logan how she overcame the disappointment of missing out on London 2012 to become a double gold medallist at February's world track championships in Minsk.
