BBC Sport - Inspire: Becky James thanks family support for her success

Becky James on importance of family

World track cycling champion Becky James tells 'Inspire: The Olympic Journey' about the important role family have played in her successful career.

The cycling star explains to Gabby Logan how she overcame the disappointment of missing out on London 2012 to become a double gold medallist at February's world track championships in Minsk.

If Becky's story has inspired you, check out the track cycling 'Get Inspired' pages.

Top videos

Video

Becky James on importance of family

Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

France match will be 'one hell of a game'

Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Video

Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'