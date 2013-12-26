Get Inspired: Favourite sporting moments of 2013 26 Dec 2013 From the section Get Inspired Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/get-inspired/25468738 Read more about sharing. Former Welsh rugby union star Michael Owen thought that Wales' 30-3 win over England in the Six Nations was the highlight of 2013: "It was meant to be a close, winner-takes-all game, but it became very one-sided." BBC Football expert Robbie Savage picks Ben Watson's late goal which gave Wigan a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. "This gave all underdogs hope." BBC Sport's cycling commentator Simon Brotherton chose Chris Froome's victory in the Tour De France as his moment of 2013. "He won in the manner of a true champion, using meticulous reconnaissance and planning, allied to courage and ability to attack on the slopes of the legendary climb to win alone at the summit." Andy Murray's Wimbledon win was chosen as former tennis star Annabel Croft's favourite moment of the year: "I've never seen so much pressure on a single person as there was on Murray when he won the trophy!" Former cricketer Mark Ramprakash picks England's victory in the second Ashes Test as his favourite moment as "beating Australia at Lords is difficult to do". The match was notable for Joe Root's first Ashes century. Darren Campbell picks Christine Ohuruogu's 400m win at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow, just ahead of Mo Farah's double gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m, as she won on a photo finish and also broke Kathy Cook's long-standing British record in the process. "She came in with a game plan and stuck to it." Four-time Ironman Triathlon world champion Chrissie Wellington picked Non Stanford's success at the World Triathlon Grand Final to be crowned 2013 ITU World Champion as her moment. "She did it on home soil in Hyde Park in September, having suffered a broken arm only 2 months before." Double Olympic gold medal winning sailor Shirley Robertson selected the drama of the Americas Cup as the moment of 2013. "The spectacle and extraordinary drama of the Americas Cup changed sailing forever. It was the display of mental toughness and self belief from the American team, with Sir Ben Ainslie calling the shots, that will last with me." Rugby League star Jon Wilkin thought that the "atmosphere and intensity" of the crowd during England's narrow last-gasp semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup was his highlight of 2013. Find out more BBC Inspire (BBCInspire) on Twitter Read more on BBC Inspire (BBCInspire) on Twitter