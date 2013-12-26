Get Inspired: Favourite sporting moments of 2013

Alex Cuthbert celebrates winning the Six Nations after scoring two tries as Wales beat England
Former Welsh rugby union star Michael Owen thought that Wales' 30-3 win over England in the Six Nations was the highlight of 2013: "It was meant to be a close, winner-takes-all game, but it became very one-sided."
Ben Watson and Roberto Martinez celebrate after Wigan beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup Final
BBC Football expert Robbie Savage picks Ben Watson's late goal which gave Wigan a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. "This gave all underdogs hope."
Chris Froome
BBC Sport's cycling commentator Simon Brotherton chose Chris Froome's victory in the Tour De France as his moment of 2013. "He won in the manner of a true champion, using meticulous reconnaissance and planning, allied to courage and ability to attack on the slopes of the legendary climb to win alone at the summit."
Andy Murray kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning Wimbledon
Andy Murray's Wimbledon win was chosen as former tennis star Annabel Croft's favourite moment of the year: "I've never seen so much pressure on a single person as there was on Murray when he won the trophy!"
Joe Root scores a century at Lords
Former cricketer Mark Ramprakash picks England's victory in the second Ashes Test as his favourite moment as "beating Australia at Lords is difficult to do". The match was notable for Joe Root's first Ashes century.
Christine Ohuruogu narrowly beat Amantle Montsho to win the 400 metre title in Moscow.
Darren Campbell picks Christine Ohuruogu's 400m win at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow, just ahead of Mo Farah's double gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m, as she won on a photo finish and also broke Kathy Cook's long-standing British record in the process. "She came in with a game plan and stuck to it."
Non Stanford win the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final and becomes the 2013 ITU World Champion
Four-time Ironman Triathlon world champion Chrissie Wellington picked Non Stanford's success at the World Triathlon Grand Final to be crowned 2013 ITU World Champion as her moment. "She did it on home soil in Hyde Park in September, having suffered a broken arm only 2 months before."
Americas Cup
Double Olympic gold medal winning sailor Shirley Robertson selected the drama of the Americas Cup as the moment of 2013. "The spectacle and extraordinary drama of the Americas Cup changed sailing forever. It was the display of mental toughness and self belief from the American team, with Sir Ben Ainslie calling the shots, that will last with me."
New Zealand celebrate a narrow 20-18 win over England in the Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League star Jon Wilkin thought that the "atmosphere and intensity" of the crowd during England's narrow last-gasp semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup was his highlight of 2013.

Find out more

Related to this story