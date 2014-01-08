BBC Sport - Inspire: How the Tour of Rwanda has helped to unite a country

Tour of Rwanda unites the country

Steve Cram reports for 'Inspire: The Olympic Journey' on how cycling's Tour of Rwanda has played a key role in reuniting the former war-torn country.

In 1994, the genocide in the country was responsible for up to one million deaths in just 100 days.

The Tour of Rwanda has played an important role in reuniting the country and has become the biggest cycling race in the Africa. Rwanda has entered their own team since 2007 and since then numbers of people taking up the sport in the country has grown enormously.

To find out about opportunities to get involved in road cycling check out our Get Inspired pages.

