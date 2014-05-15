Lizzy Yarnold, Britain's skeleton gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, visits a thriving community gymnastics club in central London.

It is one of many across the UK embracing a new 'MyClub' initiative, which is geared towards teenagers - and places the emphasis on fun and friendship.

