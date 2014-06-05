BBC Sport - Scotland gears up for mountain biking

Scotland gears up for mountain biking

From the trails of Glentress to the downhill world cup track at Fort William, Scotland is fast becoming a Mecca for mountain biking.

The world's best downhillers will descend on Fort William this weekend for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Just days earlier, the Tweedlove cycling festival in Peebles hosted the Enduro World Series.

It was a major draw for a festival that simply started as one or two events for local enthusiasts in 2010. Louise Andrew reports.

If you fancy trying the sport go to the BBC's Get Inspired mountain bike page for more information.

