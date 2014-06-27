BBC Sport - Wimbledon's outreach scheme that changes lives

Wimbledon's outreach scheme that changes lives

Meet charismatic head coach of Wimbledon Dan Bloxham and star pupil Elizabeth Nyenwe, who was plucked from a local council estate aged 8 and is now, aged 22, on a tennis scholarship in USA.

The All England Club doesn't just host the Wimbledon Championships, it's a working tennis club all year round, and week-in week-out they're busy taking the sport into local schools all across south-west London.

Coach Dan Bloxham is the driving force behind their outreach programme - the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative - that has been getting young people involved in the sport, and finding potential talent like Elizabeth, for 14 years.

For information on how to get into tennis in your local area, visit our Get Inspired Tennis page.

Top videos

Video

Wimbledon's outreach scheme that changes lives

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino