Wimbledon's outreach scheme that changes lives

Meet charismatic head coach of Wimbledon Dan Bloxham and star pupil Elizabeth Nyenwe, who was plucked from a local council estate aged 8 and is now, aged 22, on a tennis scholarship in USA.

The All England Club doesn't just host the Wimbledon Championships, it's a working tennis club all year round, and week-in week-out they're busy taking the sport into local schools all across south-west London.

Coach Dan Bloxham is the driving force behind their outreach programme - the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative - that has been getting young people involved in the sport, and finding potential talent like Elizabeth, for 14 years.

