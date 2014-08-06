Schoolgirl Kiera Halliwell tells BBC Sport that a school-based scheme, which encourages youngsters to get into sport, helped her become more confident as a teenager.

Kiera, who attends Werneth School near Manchester, admits that she didn't enjoy PE lessons, until she was encouraged by her teacher Tracy Sloane to try out a range of different sports, including Dodge Ball and Zumba.

Kiera is one example of the many school children aged between 11-14 who, according to the Youth Sport Trust, had become disengaged with sport since leaving Primary School.

If Kiera has inspired you to find out how getting active might have a positive effect on your life, or the life of a young person you know, then check out our activity finder for advice on how to get re-engaged.

