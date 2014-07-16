BBC Sport - A Question of Sport: Super Saturday - Phil & Matt tee off in this week's challenge

Phil & Matt tee off in this week's challenge

In honour of the British Open final this weekend, the Super Saturday teams are taking on a golfing challenge.

Eight year old golfer, Jayden Phipps, shows the teams how it's done in this trailer for Saturday night's show.

This week's guests include Adil Ray, Helen Skelton, Pixie Lott and Terry Alderton.

If you are inspired to try some golf this weekend, look at our dedicated activity page.

Top videos

Video

Phil & Matt tee off in this week's challenge

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees