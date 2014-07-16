A Question of Sport: Super Saturday - Phil & Matt tee off in this week's challenge

Media playback is not supported on this device A Question of Sport: Super Saturday Week 5

In honour of the British Open final this weekend, the Super Saturday teams are taking on a golfing challenge.

Eight year old golfer, Jayden Phipps, shows the teams how it's done in this trailer for Saturday night's show.

This week's guests include Adil Ray, Helen Skelton, Pixie Lott and Terry Alderton.

If you are inspired to try some golf this weekend, look at our dedicated activity page.