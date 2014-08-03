The 2014 Commonwealth Games has hosted the largest-ever Para-sport programme, with 22 medal events across five sports, but not all nations had an easy path to Glasgow.

The likes of Namibia and Papua New Guinea have an annual budget 300 times smaller than that afforded to the British team heading towards the Rio Paralympics and have been relying on charity donations for crucial competition kit and training equipment.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope meets athletes from both nations who have benefitted from 'Kit Us Out' handouts and who hope to see an expanded programme of Para-sports at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia.