Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson shows BBC Sport just how well equipped Team GB will be when they arrive in China for the Nanjing Youth Olympics.

The squad of 33 athletes, aged 15-18, have been mentored by Olympic medal-winning gymnast Beth Tweddle.

She tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that the Games will be an "amazing opportunity" for athletes to get over the unique 'distractions' of a multi-sport event, which will allow them to be 'more focused' come the Rio or Tokyo Olympics.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina are 4 years away. Plenty of time for someone you know to start training. Browse our activity guides to find the right activity for them.