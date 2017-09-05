BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017 - Terms and Conditions

1. Any UK resident (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) aged 16 or over on 1 January 2017 is eligible to be nominated, except previous winners of the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Awards, BBC employees or any person connected to the Awards and their close relatives. Nominees aged under 18 will require parental consent to be nominated. Proof of age, identity, eligibility and consent (where applicable) may be requested.

2. The nominee must:

(i) either be an individual, or no more than two people, who are both involved in the same activity

(ii) help amateurs participate in a physical activity or sport (and that physical activity or sport must have a recognised governing body. Please see the list here - https://sportscotland.org.uk/media/2276/uk-recognised-ngbs-and-sport-list-april-2017.pdf

(iii) offer help that does not form part of their job or take place at their place of work

(iv) help voluntarily with no financial reward

(v) not be affiliated with an organisation having religious ties or a charity

(vi) in the opinion of the person nominating be deserving of a BBC Award

(vii) not bring the BBC into disrepute (in the BBC's sole discretion)

(viii) have consented to be nominated

3. Nominations can be made by post to:

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Awards 2017

BBC Sport

Floor 3

Quay House

Salford Quays

M50 2QH

Or via bbc.co.uk/unsunghero where a downloadable form can be completed and emailed to

unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

Or via bbc.co.uk/unsunghero with a link to the online webform.

Nominations will be accepted from Wednesday, 6 September 2017 and must be received no later than 23:59 BST on Sunday, 22 October 2017.

4. Only one nomination is permitted per person and it should be on an official BBC form. Persons nominating should declare any professional or personal relationship with the person or people nominated.

5. The BBC will appoint a representative in each of its 12 English Regions plus Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who will each shortlist no more than 10 nominees for their regional voting panel. The shortlisting criteria will be

(i) The extent of the nominee's' contribution at the grassroots level of their sport or physical activity

(ii) The impact they have had on individuals and/or their local community

(iii) The personal sacrifices or commitment made.

6. Regional judging panels consisting of BBC staff and non-BBC members will meet to select a BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for their respective area from those shortlisted and based on the criteria above. The 15 regional winners become eligible for the overall BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017 Award.

7. Persons nominated may be asked to disclose details of any, and all criminal and civil actions pending against them, or served against them plus any unspent convictions. Nominated persons asked for this information must keep the BBC informed of any changes to that disclosed up to the point the winner is announced. This information will be handled in the strictest confidence and, as with all personal information, in accordance with the BBC Privacy Policy.

8. Following standard industry practice the BBC may undertake background checks of the shortlisted finalists. Information discovered or that may have been disclosed by the entrants themselves will inform the decision as to the selection of the regional winners and overall winner.

9. A national judging panel will then meet to select the overall winner from the 15 regional winners based on the aforementioned criteria, any supporting documentation and a short BBC film about each of them. It is intended that the panel will consist of representatives from the BBC, leading sports figures and a previous BBC Unsung Hero winner dependent on availability. The judging process will be overseen by an independent verifier.

10. The overall winner will be announced live on BBC ONE's Sports Personality of the Year 2017 programme, to be held in Liverpool on Sunday, 17 December and to which all regional winners and their guest are invited to attend.

11. The judges' decision as to the winner is final. No correspondence relating to the awards will be entered into.

12. The regional winners will each receive a regional BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2017 trophy and the national winner will receive the national BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2017 trophy. There are no cash alternatives and the award cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

13. All winners must agree to take part in any post-award publicity if required.

14. The BBC reserves the right to:

(i) vary the opening and closing times for making nominations and to vary the date of the announcement of the awards;

(ii) disqualify any nominee who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way

(iii) cancel or vary the awards or any of the selection processes or criteria, at any stage, if in its opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside its control.

15. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any nomination not being properly registered.

16. The information you provided will be processed safely and securely by kept confidential by the BBC. The personal data provided will be shared within the BBC and with external third parties for the purposes of administering the award only. The third parties include external judges and Monterosa (hosting service). The personal data will not be processed by any third parties not connected with the award without your prior permission. The names of entrants of who are shortlisted, commended and winning persons may be disclosed to the public. The BBC will retain all details to maintain an accurate record of the award, for the purposes of administering future awards and will destroy this information provided when it is no longer required. If you would like to amend any of the personal data you have submitted or withdraw your personal data please email unsunghero@bbc.co.uk. Withdrawal of personal data during the award process will result in the nomination being removed. For more information about the BBC's privacy policy go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy/privacy-policy.

17. Persons nominating and nominees will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them.