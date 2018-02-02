Get low, then get up. The Apex Jump is one of the key techniques to escaping the blockers in Roller Derby.

It's a move where the skater cuts the inside of the track by jumping over it.

It's a legal move as long as the skater jumps from in-bounds, lands in-bounds and does not make contact with any other skaters in the process.

