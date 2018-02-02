Blockers can be most effective when they work together.

The London Rollergirls give us a tutorial on how to perform a successful Crabwall.

A Crabwall is a defensive wall formation, covering the track in order to stop the opposing team's Jammers from weaving through and scoring points.

There are three Blockers and a backwards-facing Blocker providing extra support and strength as the Jammer hits.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.