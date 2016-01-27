BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Why canoeing is for everyone

Why canoeing is for everyone

Getting involved in canoeing is easier than you might think.

You don't need to own a canoe, you don't need to have a paddle. All you need is access to your local canoe club.

As GB Canoeing coach Steve Train explains, the activity is incredibly accessible, so if you are looking for a disability sport to sink your teeth into, canoeing could be for you.

Find out all you need to know about canoeing and paracanoeing with this handy guide.

