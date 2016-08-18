At London 2012, Liam Heath and Jon Schofield took the bronze in the men's kayak double 200m.

As the only crew to still to be together in Rio, they again took another medal - this time a silver.

Before the Games, BBC Sport caught up with them to discuss their partnership, longevity and aims.

If you think canoeing or kayaking might be the sport for you have a look at our guide to help you on your way.