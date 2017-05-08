Get Inspired: LTA initiative Tennis For Kids reaches 20,000 target and increases courses

Media playback is not supported on this device Annabel Croft helped launch the 2017 Tennis for Kids campaign

The Tennis for Kids campaign has hit its target of 20,000 free lessons, the Lawn Tennis Association has announced.

The initiative is aimed to inspire children aged from five to eight to pick up a racquet for the first time.

It offers a free six-week course led by specially trained coaches with free racquets given away.

Additional courses are now being made available and the LTA is offering 4,000 more kids the opportunity to enjoy tennis for the first time.

The LTA says more than half of the 13,290 who took part in 2016 continued to play after completing the course and encouraged friends to sign up.

"Tennis for Kids gets kids involved," said Britain's number one female tennis player Johanna Konta

"It gets them outside, or inside, but just generally active. Also, it's for free, and you get a free racquet, which I think is very exciting, so, there's no excuse not to get involved."

As the courses are designed for children taking up tennis, exercises focus on core skills such as agility, balance and co-ordination.

Beyond the practical side of the sport, the sessions also teach children how to work with a partner and become a valuable member of a team.

The initiative was set up two years ago on the back of Great Britain's Davis Cup triumph as part of a plan to build on their success by encouraging a potential wave of young tennis players across the country.

"Demand for places has been sky high," added LTA director of participation Alistair Marks.

"It's great we can make more available for parents still hoping to book their kids onto courses.

"Nothing is more important to us than inspiring a future generation to take up tennis and get involved in a sport that they can continue to enjoy throughout their lives."

