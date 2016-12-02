Marcellus Baz had a tough start in life. At 23, his boxing career was ended when he was stabbed by a rival gang member in Nottingham. But he went on to found a boxing club and has spent 20 years steering youngsters away from dangers of gang life and crime.

Now Marcellus, 41, has won the BBC Unsung Hero award for 2016 for the East Midlands.

He gives up 30 hours a week for free at the Nottingham School of Boxing, taking referrals from probation, youth offending and social services.

