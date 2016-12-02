BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Nottingham boxing coach Marcellus Baz wins East Midlands award

'He's changed my life so much, I can't explain it'

Marcellus Baz had a tough start in life. At 23, his boxing career was ended when he was stabbed by a rival gang member in Nottingham. But he went on to found a boxing club and has spent 20 years steering youngsters away from dangers of gang life and crime.

Now Marcellus, 41, has won the BBC Unsung Hero award for 2016 for the East Midlands.

He gives up 30 hours a week for free at the Nottingham School of Boxing, taking referrals from probation, youth offending and social services.

If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.

Meet your local Unsung Hero

Video

'He's changed my life so much, I can't explain it'

Video

Meet your local BBC Unsung Hero

Video

Unsung Heroes interviewed on red carpet

Video

'Working tirelessly to get women on the water'

Video

How boxing coach is tackling knife crime

Video

It means everything to me - Unsung Hero

Video

'We wouldn't be here without her'

Video

'He drives all of us'

Video

Rachael Halifax, BBC Scotland Unsung Hero 2016

Video

'He's the heartbeat of the club'

Video

'She's brought the society to life'

Video

'He just cares about everyone'

Video

Unsung Hero award for 'remarkable' coach

  • From the section Wales
Video

'He was the first person I thought of when I looked at my medal'

Video

'The club wouldn't be here without him' - Unsung Hero

Video

'He's put in thousands of hours - it's an incredible sacrifice' - Unsung Hero

Video

'I can't think of anyone who deserves it more'