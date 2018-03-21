BBC Sport - Harry Fairchild: The world's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome
World's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome
- From the section Get Inspired
Harry Fairchild, a member of Brighton Table Tennis Club, is the world's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome.
Watch his inspiring story and discover how table tennis has transformed the lives of Harry and those closest to him.
