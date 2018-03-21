BBC Sport - Harry Fairchild: The world's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

World's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

Harry Fairchild, a member of Brighton Table Tennis Club, is the world's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome.

Watch his inspiring story and discover how table tennis has transformed the lives of Harry and those closest to him.

Check out our Get Inspired guides if you want to get involved in table tennis or disability sports.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

World's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

'I think more girls should do karate'

  • From the section News
Video

Why curling is cooler than you think

Video

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Video

'Body fat of a 19-year-old'

  • From the section News
Video

How dry ski slopes inspired a generation

Video

Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder

Video

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

Video

'You're really in charge of your own destiny'

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips