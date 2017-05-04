BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

After completing a 5k run last year, Dawn Nisbet became a viral sensation on social media.

Not because she beat a record, or was running next to a famous face; but because she was celebrating.

Celebrating a magnificent personal achievement- finishing a Parkrun.

She didn't care she had finished last in the race, the fact that she finished alone was enough.

This time she's pushing herself even further and is hoping to run twice as far!

She'll be joining up with a group of runners from Manchester Metropolitan University to run the Great Manchester 10k on 28 May.

Dawn is determined to prove to herself and others what you can achieve by doing something a bit different and by being a bit brave.

Good luck Dawn!

If you've been inspired by Dawn, follow in her footsteps and take on the challenge of a long distance race. Check out our guide on how to get started.

