BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Improve your tennis with drills used by Andy Murray

Learn Andy Murray's quick reaction drills

Learn the quick-reaction tennis drills that keeps Andy Murray at the top of his game.

The skill sessions are part of the Tennis for Kids campaign which recently hit its target of 20,000 free lessons and has extended the opportunities to 4,000 more children.

The initiative is aimed to inspire children aged from five to eight to pick up a racquet for the first time.

Find out more about how you sign up to the Tennis for Kids campaign here.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Learn Andy Murray's quick reaction drills

Video

Blade runner girl has new limb, for now

  • From the section News
Video

Teenage rafting team eye Japan contest

  • From the section News
Video

Boxing gives children structure - Lewis

Video

FA People's Cup finals - Day Two best goals

Video

Fabulous footwork sets up FA People's Cup goal

Video

Bend It Like Granny

  • From the section News
Video

FA People's Cup finals - Day One best goals

Video

'We’re doing something nobody has ever done before'

  • From the section News
Video

'Taking the plunge and seeing what they can do'

Video

'It's faster than getting the bus'

  • From the section News
Video

The sport for people who can't see

  • From the section News
Video

From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Video

World's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

Video

From East London streets to ski career

Video

A player's view of British American Football

Video

How snooker can build confidence in the community

Video

101-year-old sprinter wins 100m at World Masters Games