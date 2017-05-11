BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Love to Move from the British Gymnastics Foundation
Love to Move from the British Gymnastics Foundation
- From the section Get Inspired
Dementia sufferers in Great Britain could soon see improvements in their physical, emotional and cognitive health, thanks to a new chair-based gymnastics programme from the British Gymnastics Foundation.
First developed in Korea and Japan, the "Love to Move" programme utilises basic cognitive stimulation which has proved very beneficial for dementia sufferers.
Results of a pilot scheme ran in conjunction with Age UK, have been significant, and plans to expand the programme are highly anticipated.