BBC Sport - Get Inspired: How Paralympian archer John Stubbs was saved

How Paralympian archer John Stubbs was saved

There can be a time in anyone's life where they feel everything is going in the right direction and suddenly it all changes in one frightening moment.

Paralympian John Stubbs is Britain's most successful archer with a cabinet full of accolades including a Paralympic gold medal from 2008 and four world titles.

However, the 51-year-old has had to overcome a traumatic accident and battle mental health issues. It all started on 6 November 1989 - a date which would have more significance later on in his triumphant archery career.

Top videos

Video

How Paralympian archer John Stubbs was saved

Video

Bradford City fire remembered

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal

Video

Puel frustrated with lack of goals

Video

Mourinho & Rooney have one thing on their minds

Audio

Savage: Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in British football

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Video

Survivors at Chapecoense crash scene

  • From the section News
Video

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer