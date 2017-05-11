There can be a time in anyone's life where they feel everything is going in the right direction and suddenly it all changes in one frightening moment.

Paralympian John Stubbs is Britain's most successful archer with a cabinet full of accolades including a Paralympic gold medal from 2008 and four world titles.

However, the 51-year-old has had to overcome a traumatic accident and battle mental health issues. It all started on 6 November 1989 - a date which would have more significance later on in his triumphant archery career.