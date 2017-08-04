BBC Sport - London 2017: BBC analyst Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's versus a hippo, a lion and a grizzly bear...
Ennis-Hill versus a hippo, a lion and a grizzly bear...
- From the section Get Inspired
Grizzly bear, hippo, lion...Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill. What do they have in common?
They can run, and run fast.
Okay, so it's not your normal starting line up for a race. But, we wanted to find out just how Dame Jessica compares in speed to her furry counter-parts.
We asked the BBC's London 2017 analyst seven vital questions, comparing her running, jumping and throwing abilities to an assortment of animals, wheelie bins and king-sized beds...
