Alex Danson: Olympic gold medallist's hockey academy targets 10,000 children

Olympic hockey champion Alex Danson has launched a hockey academy, with a target to engage 10,000 more children in the sport over the next three years.

The initiative will take hockey activities into 500 primary schools across the UK, while 100 hockey camps will be run in Everyone Active fitness centres in England over the three-year period.

"Hockey is a sport that has changed my life and I have loved being a part of it," says Alex, who won gold with the women's team at Rio 2016.

"I was very lucky to be introduced to the game quite young and I just want as many young people to have that opportunity as possible."

Alex celebrates scoring her second goal against New Zealand as Team GB won the Olympic semi-final in Rio

The academy is contacting primary schools across England to enquire whether they want to sign up for a whole academic year of after-school hockey provision for children aged 7-11. The hockey camps will be launched in the coming weeks.

"Programmes like this are critical for us to keep developing the game," said Richard Beer, development director of England Hockey.

"Hockey at this age is a totally gender-neutral sport and really allows everyone in the class to take part, whatever their capabilities. That's why primary school teachers like it so much."

Any schools or parents wishing to register their interest can email sarahbeattie@everyoneactive.com

If you want to find out more about hockey in your area and how you can get involved, check out our inclusive Get Inspired guide.