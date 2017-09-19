BBC Sport - Get Inspired: How paddle board pilates is more than just a sport

'Anybody can do anything at any age'

After Joanne Ellis-Owen broke her leg by falling on ice, she struggled to regain her fitness.

Christine Noseworthy was diagnosed with osteoporosis and wanted to find a way to maintain her strength and flexibility.

Both women started pilates for different reasons, but both found the gentle, strengthening exercises more beneficial than they could have imagined.

And, what's more, they do it on a paddle board in the water!

