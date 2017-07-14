BBC Sport - World Para-athletics Championships: British athletes and fans join to #Represent

Time to #Represent in athletics

Whether it is your school, your club or your country - it's time to join British Athletics to #Represent and galvanise support for the athletes competing at London 2017.

The World Para-athletics Championships (14-23 July) and World Athletics Championships (4-13 August) are taking place this summer at London Stadium and you can show your support by joining the #Represent campaign on the British Athletics website and on social media.

If you want to find out how to get into athletics, try the Get Inspired guide.

