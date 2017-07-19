Scotland centre-forward Jane Ross took a girls' training session at Port Glasgow before heading to the Women's Euros with the national team.

The event was organised by the Morton Community Trust and is part of a scheme for players in the national team to visit 28 football centres across the six Scottish Football Association regions and encourage more girls to play the game.

You can find out about sessions near you, here.

And if you want to learn more about getting into football across the UK, check out our Get Inspired guide.